Liberia: Maryland, Montserrado in Finals Sunday

The southeastern Boys of Maryland County will battle Montserrado County in the 2016/2017 National County Sports Meet Finals on Sunday at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

This follows their 2-0 victory over 2011 champions Nimba County yesterday.

The Marylanders, having qualified for the semi-finals on a goal difference after losing to Grand Cape Mount County in their last quarter-finals match, yesterday put up a splendid performance against the "Mountainous Boys" of

Nimba County, who were considered one of the tournament's favorites.

Nimba were confident to reach the finals and earlier planned to travel to their county to mobilize more fans for the final which would have been on Sunday, according to one of their technical staff members, Musa Kamara.

But two goals from Davis Toe and Alfeh Allison in each half of the match spoiled the Mountainous Boys' plans.

The Mountainous Boys, who booked their slot in the finals after defeating the "Wologizi Boys" of Lofa by three goals to nil, made the first attempt of the match in the 13th minute after striker Marker Yallah headed the ball over the cross-bar.

Nimba, noted for their collective passes to maintain possession, found it difficult to do so due to persistent pressure from their opponents.

The two teams continued to struggle for goals until stoppage time, when Toe netted a through pass from Patrick Williams in the bottom right corner of the goalpost.

The first half's result left supporters of the Maryland in a jubilant mood, while supporters of Nimba were in the opposite mood, but still had hope in their team for the last forty-five minutes.

Nimba returned to the second session with attacks in search for a goal and to reawaken their many supporters at the crowed stadium.

Yallah attempted to get the curtain raiser for Nimba in the 56th minute through a right foot shot outside of the 18-yard box, but his shot was pushed over the bar by Maryland's goalkeeper Larry Hne, who saved another shot four minutes later when Ivin Gbotoe took a shot from about 16 yards.

Maryland later made some attempts after Alfeh Allison was introduced in the 68th minute.

The introduction of Allison put the defensive line of Nimba under pressure with the striker continuously attacking his opponents.

Nimba also made a change after 2015 highest goal scorer David Tuazama was substituted for Musa Jabateh in the 71st minute.

Supporters of Maryland stood up around the stadium awaiting the final whistle to end the match on the 1-0 score, but they became more jubilant when Allison doubled the lead for Maryland in the 83rd minute to finally secure their spot for the final. He was named Man of the Match for his performance.

Many supporters of other counties expressed satisfaction with the result and said that they are happy to see a county like Maryland reaching the finals.

Maryland last reached the finals in the 50s. On the other hand Montserrado County have appeared in the finals three times, 1969, 2013 and the last edition.