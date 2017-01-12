12 January 2017

Liberia: Boy, 14, Dies After Falling From Tree

By Folo-Glagba Korkollie

A 14-year old orphan, whose parents died during the civil-war, died after falling from a golden plum tree in Monnisuah Town, in Zuzohn Session, in the Blaydah Chiefdom, Glakon Statutory District #2 'A', Grand Bassa County.

The uncle of the deceased, Joseph Gareway, told this newspaper over the weekend that Dehkpoe Garway met his untimely death when he climbed a "golden plump tree in the town to pick some plums and accidentally fell and broke his neck."

He explained that Dehkpoe left their residence in Monrovia to spend time with some of his relatives in Monnisuah Town when the incident occurred.

"After the boy's death, some of the relatives in that town called me via cell phone and I went there for the burial," he said.

The Unification Town Chief (UTC) who resides in Monnisuah Town, Robert Yeah has meanwhile passed a law forbidding people from climbing golden plum and other trees to avoid a repeat of the incident.

He warned parents to adhere to the law and stop sending their children to pick plums, oranges and doing any other dangerous work.

He said besides the death of young Dehkpoe, many others have fallen from plum, orange, and palm trees in the chiefdom leaving some seriously injured and others crippled.

