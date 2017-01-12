Liberia: 'Take Advantage of Youth Project'

World Bank Liberia Country Manager Larisa Leshchenko has urged Liberian youth to take advantage of the Youth Opportunity Project (YOP).

The YOP project is intended to improve income generation access opportunities targeting 15,000 young people in Liberia's 15 counties and is financed through a US$10 million International Development Association (IDA) credit that runs for five year.

Madam Leshchenko said young people constitute a significant portion of Liberia's population adding that they have the potential to be major contributors to peace, security, economic growth and development.

She said it is important for national focus to be placed on addressing issues of youth, especially as it relates to economic empowerment.

The World Bank Country Manager spoke Monday at the launched of the Youth Opportunity Project in Paynesville City.

She said the Liberian government has designed and implemented several youth empowerment and employment programs to enhance youth entry and active participation in the labor market.

The World Bank-Liberia boss said the growing proportion of youth in the country suggests the need for more to be done.

For his part, Youth & Sports Minister Saah Charles N'Tow said young people constitute large number of Liberia's population who are under-employed.

FLY President Augustine Tamba lauded the World Bank for the support, and said the project will help address issues affecting young people in the country.