Liberia: PUL Opens Book of Condolence

The Press Union of Liberia has announced the signing of a Book of Condolence in remembrance of Journalist Martin Kerkula, Sr.

Mr. Kerkula died in Monrovia on Sunday December 25, 2016 after a period of illness.

The signing will be led by the President and Members of the Press Union of Liberia, the family and members of the public.

The family has informed the Union of activities aligned with the home going of Mr. Martin Kerkula, Sr. to include: lying in State at the Capitol Building and a night of wake keeping in Salala, Lower Bong County.

The remains of Mr. Kerkula will be removed at 10am Friday, January 13, 2017 from AB Robert Funeral Home and taken to the Capitol Building.

Interment will take place after the funeral service in Salala, Bong County the following day.

Mr. Kerkula started journalism with the Sun Times Newspaper in 1986, Daily Observer Newspaper (1988-1989) and senior reporter with the Liberia Post in 1990; he also reported for the Patriot Newspaper in 1996- 1997.

Kerkula rose to serve as coordinator of News at Radio Liberia

International/LNC and Member of the Grievance and Ethics Committee, Press Union of Liberia.

In 1997, the late Kerkula was elected to the House of Representatives for Salala District until 2003.

Before his unfortunate death, Kerkula offered many consultancies with several entities to include the Liberia Media Center and the Liberia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (LEITI).

Press Union of Liberia President Charles Coffey described Martin Kerkula, Sr. as a giant of upright observance of journalism standards.

The PUL is meanwhile calling on all journalists, members of the Press Union of Liberia and the Kerkula Family to converge on the Headquarters of the Union at 11 am Wednesday, December 11 2017 to honor their fallen colleague and relation.