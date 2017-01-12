Liberia: 'Big Boy 1' Request Granted

Judge Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay of Criminal Court "C" on Tuesday granted Dr. Eugene Shannon's request to be indemnified under the criminal appearance bond of US$1.5 million earlier filed by Co- defendants Cllr. Varney G. Sherman. Dr. Shannon is identified in a Witness report as 'Big Boy 1'.

In his ruling, Judge Gbeisay said "wherefore and in view of the foregoing, the movant's motion though not supported by law, being sound in reasoning same is hereby granted and the resistance thereto not also being supported by law and reason, same is hereby denied and dismissed in its entirely. Co-defendant Eugene Shannon is hereby ordered covered by the US$1.5 million criminal appearance bond posted by the Omega Insurance Company and Omega Insurance Company is hereby made a Surety for the movant to all legal intents and purpose."

Judge Gbeisay further said the criminal appearance bond will guarantee the movant's day to day appearance in court, arguing that it will be illogical or unreasonable to require him to file a new bond.

To do so, the Judge said will be tantamount to unduly punishing or causing hardship to the defendant before he is convicted or acquitted.

The judge also said "in the mind of the court, in the absence of a specific statute or decisional law prohibiting the extension of a criminal appearance bond to cover defendant, who was later indicted for the same crimes at different times of the same court, it will not be expedient to deny such a motion, because the life blood of the law is logic."

"In addition, the Omega Insurance which posted the 1,5 Million United States Dollars Criminal Appearance Bond for Sherman et, all has a communication before this court that it is willing and prepared to extend its coverage over the movant, Dr. Eugene Shannon. More besides, the co-defendant Varney G Sherman and others in whose favor the Criminal Appearance bond was filed had also communicated to the Omega Insurance Company that it would appreciate were the said amount to be extended to cover the movant, Dr. Eugene Shannon," he said.

Dr. Shannon and others were recently indicted by the Liberian government on multiple charges for their alleged role in the Sable Mining bribery scandal.

The former Lands, Mines and Energy Minister was subsequently arrested but later released based on a commitment from his wife to file criminal appearance bond.

He and his deputy E.C. B. Jones were recently identified as the mysterious 'Big Boy 1 and Big Boy 2' by the Special Presidential Taskforce.