Liberia Ranks High in Maternal Death

The Montserrado County Health team on Wednesday held a one-day maternal mortality reduction health conference with Assistant Health Minister for Preventive Services revealing that Liberia ranks high in maternal mortality.

Dr. Samson Arzoaquoi said Liberia is one of the worst countries in the world as it relates to maternal child health.

He said the situation of maternal mortality in Liberia is appalling, thus undermining the country's health system.

Dr. Arzoaquoi told the gathering that the issue regarding maternal mortality in Liberia is multi-factorial, thereby requiring the involvement of every stakeholder to address the alarming maternal deaths.

The Assistant Health Minister stressed the need to engage the community just as it was done during the fight against the Ebola virus, so as reduce maternal mortality in Liberia.

Dr. Arzoaquoi also spoke about the need to motivate health workers in order to help reduce maternal deaths, warning that if health workers are not prioritized, the fight against maternal mortality will not succeed.

For her part, the head of Montserrado County Health team Dr. Yatta S. Wapoe said over 994 of 100,000 women died during child birth.

She said the number of deaths among pregnant women is too high.

Dr. Wapoe said Montserrado County with the population 1.3 million accounts for the highest maternal deaths in Liberia, something that made the health team to organize the conference.

She said the objective of the conference is to mobilize health stakeholders in Montserrado County to discuss the factors associated with the high maternal mortality and generate consensus on the priority actions to be undertaken to reduce maternal mortality in the county.

Over 100 stakeholders attended the one-day conference held in Paynesville, near Monrovia.