12 January 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: 'Don't Isolate the Media'

By Necus M. Andrews

As the 53rd National Legislature begins its final session, House Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay says Liberia needs the media in ensuring a holistic and functioning government.

In a statement Monday at programs marking the formal opening of the final session of the Legislature, Speaker Nuquay said the media should not be isolated in the governance process of Liberia because it has a critical role to play in maintaining and consolidating peace.

"Some of the negative news in the media is due to the impression that the fourth estate is being isolated and neglected in the business of our government. The media can promote and damage the image of the country and scare away investors," Speaker Nuquay said.

Realizing the critical role of the media in the country's rebuilding process, Nuquay said he will propose a budgetary allotment in the 2017/2018 national budge to help the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) build its headquarters.

Since the formation of the umbrella organization of journalists in Liberia in 1964, it is yet to construct its headquarters.

Speaker Nuquay noted that the money will be placed under the supervision of relevant agency of government to include the provision of training and capacity building for journalists.

"We believe that these measures will give birth to a responsible media that will help maintain our peace, improve the image of our country and attract investors to Liberia," the speaker said.

