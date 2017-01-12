12 January 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Aspirant Dissects Liberia's Problems

By Alloycious David

Amidst harsh economic situation in the country, an aspirant for Liberia's Presidency has attributed the country's problem to poverty and called on Liberians to return to the soil.

Dr. Jeremiah Z. Whapoe, political leader for Vision for Liberia Transformation (VOLT) Party said from a holistic point of view, poverty and hunger are the country's two core problems.

Speaking to a cross-section of farmers in Needowen Community in Margibi County over the weekend, Dr. Whapoe indicated that Liberia will not make progress, if Liberians failed to acknowledge that they are poor and hungry.

"You can't solve the problems, if you don't identify what the problems are," he emphasized.

The presidential aspirant wants the country's leaders to change their methods of solving problems. He recommended for Liberians to return to the soil.

"Leaders that don't solve problem are unfit to lead," he said. Dr. Whapoe reiterated that he would transform the country through agriculture, and work with farmers to turn them into millionaires, when given the chance to govern.

"I am a farmer's son, so we need to return to the soil, but in a different way because you cannot keep doing the same things the same way," he said.

