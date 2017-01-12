11 January 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Theatre Review - Spark, Skill and Intrigue - Blonde Poison

This work ignites a spark that makes you want more... it's mesmerising. It also asks a loaded question, writes LESLEY STONES.

When a play makes you go away and read up about the subject, it's either done a dismal job of telling the story or it's introduced something so fascinating that you're eager to find out more.

Since Blonde Poison puts Fiona Ramsay on the stage in a play by South African Gail Louw, it's the spark, skill and intrigue that inspire you to investigate.

Louw is proving a genius at taking one woman's story and delivering a mesmerising piece of theatre. Admittedly she's choosing her subjects well. Last year Ramsay took the role of Marlene Dietrich in Miss Dietrich Regrets. Now she's playing Stella Goldschlag, another striking, lusty blonde German, but one with a chilling story.

Goldschlag was a "catcher" for the Nazis, a Jew who saved herself by betraying others for a living. Technically she was a collaborator under duress. But together with her husband she became most successful catcher in Berlin, paid for each Jew she betrayed.

There are a few minor artistic deviations from the historical facts, and the result is theatrical perfection.

Ramsay is superb,...

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

