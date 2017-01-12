South Africa: Two Arrested in Possession of JMPD Uniforms, Blue Light

Two men were arrested in Crown Mines, Johannesburg, on Thursday afternoon for being in possession of Johannesburg Metro Police uniforms and a blue light, police said.

Captain Kay Makhubela said the Johannesburg flying squad had been investigating a tip-off that a suspicious car was carrying police equipment.

"When the flying squad spotted the car, they stopped it and searched it. They then found the JMPD gear in the car."

The two suspects were detained at the Booysens police station.

They would be charged for being in possession of stolen property and impersonating police officers.

JMPD Chief Superintend Wayne Minnaar said the arrests had raised a huge concern.

"JMPD views the arrests in a very serious light, and we are extremely concerned as to how the suspects got the uniform. It will be thoroughly investigated," Minnaar said.

