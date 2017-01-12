South Africa's Foreign Policy - a Fine Balancing Act in a World Beset With 'Duality' Politics

analysis

Before we label the South African government lackeys of China, let's consider for a moment the complexities of the balancing act required by the men and women in service of the country in various embassies and consulates around the world.

'In political activity, then, men sail a boundless and bottomless sea; there is neither harbour for shelter nor floor for anchorage, neither starting point nor appointed destination. The enterprise is to keep afloat on an even keel; the sea is both friend and enemy; and the seamanship consists in using the resources of a traditional manner of behaviour in order to make a friend of every hostile occasion.' - Michael Oakeshott

It is a commonly known fact that South Africa since the presidency of Mandela has been, as they say, "boxing above its weight" with regards to international relations, from the time of SA's involvement in attempting to find lasting peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the early 1990s, to its continued participation on the continent in "peace-building" and "peace-keeping" operations on behalf of the United Nations as well as its ascendency as a member into the BRICS group.

BRICS comprises the biggest economies of developing countries and...