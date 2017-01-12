South Africa: Successes - Mount Road Cluster: Police Cleaning Up the Streets

press release

Port Elizabeth: The Provincial Gang Investigation Unit worked throughout last night (11/01) arresting suspects allegedly involved in gang related shootings committed in the Northern areas. Since early yesterday afternoon until 03:00 this morning, the team apprehended 7 suspects wanted on various murder, attempted murder and arson cases. Suspects aged between 23-29 years old were detained. All arrested suspects are affiliates of different gangs and will appear in the Port Elizabeth's magistrates' court on Monday, 16 January 2017.

Also on 11 January 2017, the third suspect allegedly involved in the shooting incident in Rensburg Street on Tuesday, 10/01/17 was arrested by members of the Visible Gang Intervention Team. The 20 year old suspect will appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrates' court today, 12/01/17 together with the other two suspects on a charge of attempted murder. The fourth suspect is still outstanding. It is alleged that four suspects shot at the complainant as he was driving in Rensburg Street Arcadia. No injuries were sustained, just damage to the vehicle.

On 11 January at about 20:30, police and PE K9 unit executed a search warrant at a house in Abinger Street Algoa Park. The house belongs to a well-known drug kingpin. A 24 year old woman was arrested and charged for possession of drugs (mandrax). The woman will appear in the New Brighton magistrates' court today, 12/01/17.

The Cluster Commander for Mount Road Cluster, Maj Gen Funeka Siganga has commended those involved in effecting these arrests.' These suspects are wanted for serious crimes committed in our communities. The successes can be attributed to sound intelligence as well as good networking between the communities and the police. We encourage the communities to continue to work with us by exposing people involved in any illegal activities. They may contact us either voluntarily or anonymously. The Crime Stop anonymous number 08600 10111 is very effective and reliable. Information can also be communicated to the Commander of the Provincial Gang Investigation Unit, Lt Col Mike Grobler on 082 442 1825.'