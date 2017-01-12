South Africa: Hawks Member Fatally Wounded, His Killer(s) Sought

press release

The National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Lieutenant General Mthandazo Ntlemeza has learnt with anger and disgust of yet another police killing in the Eastern Cape

Warrant Officer Dalibandla Qokoyi (59) who was attached to the Mthatha Organised Crime Unit, was brutally gunned down at approximately 11pm on Wednesday night at his house by unknown assailants. This occurred after Qokoyi had returned home from duties in various locations within the Libode area.

Warrant Officer Qokoyi was about to alight from his official vehicle when he was shot several times in the upper body and the unknown killer/s fled without taking anything.

The police and paramedics were summoned to the scene however the officer had already succumbed to his injuries. The motive for the murder is under investigation. Warrant Officer Qokoyi was supposed to continue to testify today (Thursday) at the Tsolo Magistrate court. He was involved in a multitude of investigations but he was currently in the process of opposing bail for six men aged between 25 and 35-years who are accused of being involved in a string of Cash-in-Transit heists which occurred in the Umtata and East London areas.

Lieutenant General Mthandazo Ntlemeza strongly condemned the killing and has vowed that that the Hawks and police would do everything in their power to bring his killer/s to justice.

"Criminals seem to feel empowered as they snuff out the lives of innocent South Africans and launch repeated violent attacks on law enforcement members," said Lieutenant General Ntlemeza.

"South Africans must remain united in the fight against the scourge of crime because together we will be formidable in overcoming this scourge," added General Ntlemeza.

General Ntlemeza has also conveyed his deepest condolences to the family, relatives, friends and colleagues of the deceased, further promising that the search for these killers is underway.

Anyone with information that can assist the investigators in their probe of this murder is being asked to contact Colonel Loyiso Mdingi on 079 890 0800, SAPS Crime Stop 086001011 or the nearest police station.