12 January 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Suspects to Appear in Court Today for Possession of Unlincensed Firearms

Two suspects aged 28 and 50 are expected to appear today in the Nsuze Magistrates' Court for possession of unlicensed fireman and ammunition. In the early hours of this morning Ilembe Crime Intelligence members together with Ilembe Cluster Task team conducted an operation at Nodunga, Oqaqeni and Emambedwini Reserves in Mapumulo where they arrested two suspects for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The suspects were arrested at Emambedwini and Nodunga area for possession of 9mm Norinco Star pistol, 9mm Star pistol, one magazine and ten rounds of ammunition. Both suspects were detained at Maphumulo police station. All recovered firearms will be sent for ballistic tests to establish if they were used in any other crimes in the province.

KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended the police on the arrests and the recovery of firearms. "It is important that we remove such firearms from the hands of criminals and despite all our efforts it is very disturbing to find that illegal firearms are still in circulation," he said.

South Africa

