South Africa: Cape Town Metro Cop Shot in Stomach

A metro police officer was shot and wounded in Hanover Park on Thursday morning after he and his partner responded to a shooting, Western Cape police said.

A man started shooting at them after they arrived in Athwood Road at 09:20, said Captain FC van Wyk.

The officers returned fire.

A 40-year-old constable was wounded in the abdomen and left hand, while a sergeant sustained a slight injury to his left hand.

The constable was being treated in hospital.

Van Wyk said the shooter fled on foot and was still at large.

He said the motive for the shooting was unknown. An attempted murder case had been opened.

Source: News24