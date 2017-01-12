South Africa: Basic Education On Progress in Investigation of Leakage of Mathematics P2 in Limpopo Province

12 January 2017

South African Government

Basic Education On Progress in Investigation of Leakage of Mathematics P2 in Limpopo Province

Progress made with regards to the investigations and hearings relating to the leakage of Mathematics P2 in the Limpopo Province

Two schools in Limpopo province, namely Giyani High school and New Era College have been implicated in the leaked Mathematics Paper 2. The results of selected candidates from Giyani High, and New Era College (all subjects) have been blocked pending the outcome of the full investigation. The Department is committed to ensuring that these investigations together with the hearings are concluded at the earliest, so to ensure that learners can continue with their future plans.

The Provincial Examinations Irregularities Committee (PEIC) convened the hearings for the implicated learners from Giyani High school on Tuesday 10 January 2017 and all learners presented themselves to the hearing.

The Department was not able to proceed with the arrangements for the hearings at New Era College, as the College has lodged an urgent interdict at the Thohoyandou High court for the Limpopo Education Department to release the results of the New Era candidates in the other subjects except Mathematics. The case was postponed to Friday 13 January 2017.

During the investigations relating to the leaked examination paper, the Department has identified cases of group copying at High Quality Independent High School, also located in the Limpopo province. The results of learners from this school have also been blocked and hearings for learners from this school are scheduled for 12 and 13 January 2017.

The hearings for all implicated learners will be completed in the next two weeks and thereafter the final recommendations will be presented to the National Examinations Irregularities Committee for ratification. If all arrangements proceed according to plan, the outcome of the hearings can be finalised by end of January 2017.

