12 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: DA Fumes Over Non-Delivery of Textbooks in Limpopo

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Democratic Alliance in Limpopo has accused provincial education MEC Ishmael Kgetjepe of deceiving the public on the status of the delivery of textbooks.

Party provincial leader Jacques Smalle said the claim by the department that only three districts, Waterberg, Sekhukhune and Mopani, had not received textbooks and stationery is untrue.

Smalle said in the Capricorn and Vhembe districts only around 50% of the schools had received their textbooks and learner-teacher support materials.

"The DA is deeply concerned that the Limpopo MEC for education, Ishmael Kgetjepe, has yet again distorted the truth and covered up the condemnable failure," said Smalle.

The DA has demanded that the department provides a clear plan to rectify this as a matter of urgency.

On Wednesday, department spokesperson Naledzani Rasila claimed that learning materials had been delivered to schools in Vhembe and Capricorn.

However, a News24 investigation revealed that some schools in Vhembe were still without learning materials. Rasila said the delay had been caused by the appointment of a new service provider for the deliveries.

"Kgetjepe was gloating about the successfully executed textbook delivery for the 2017 school year during the release of 2016 National Senior Certificate results for Limpopo last week in Polokwane, but the reality is that the department has failed to do its job and has let down thousands of poor learners across Limpopo.

"The sad truth is that the department continues to lack the capacity and the political will to prioritise learning.

"The DA will not give up until every school in Limpopo receives the textbooks it needs to teach our children," said Smalle.

Source: News24

South Africa

Local Fuel at Risk of Being Declared Illegal?

Time is running out for government to avoid the oil currently refined in SA from becoming illegal, Stuart Rayner, chair… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.