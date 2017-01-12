South Africa: DA Fumes Over Non-Delivery of Textbooks in Limpopo

The Democratic Alliance in Limpopo has accused provincial education MEC Ishmael Kgetjepe of deceiving the public on the status of the delivery of textbooks.

Party provincial leader Jacques Smalle said the claim by the department that only three districts, Waterberg, Sekhukhune and Mopani, had not received textbooks and stationery is untrue.

Smalle said in the Capricorn and Vhembe districts only around 50% of the schools had received their textbooks and learner-teacher support materials.

"The DA is deeply concerned that the Limpopo MEC for education, Ishmael Kgetjepe, has yet again distorted the truth and covered up the condemnable failure," said Smalle.

The DA has demanded that the department provides a clear plan to rectify this as a matter of urgency.

On Wednesday, department spokesperson Naledzani Rasila claimed that learning materials had been delivered to schools in Vhembe and Capricorn.

However, a News24 investigation revealed that some schools in Vhembe were still without learning materials. Rasila said the delay had been caused by the appointment of a new service provider for the deliveries.

"Kgetjepe was gloating about the successfully executed textbook delivery for the 2017 school year during the release of 2016 National Senior Certificate results for Limpopo last week in Polokwane, but the reality is that the department has failed to do its job and has let down thousands of poor learners across Limpopo.

"The sad truth is that the department continues to lack the capacity and the political will to prioritise learning.

"The DA will not give up until every school in Limpopo receives the textbooks it needs to teach our children," said Smalle.

Source: News24