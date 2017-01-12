12 January 2017

South Africa: Fires Damage Four Rondavels At Goudini Spa Resort

Wildfires damaged four holiday huts at the Goudini Spa resort, near Worcester, the resort's conference head said on Thursday.

"There is one rondavel that burnt down completely, while the roofs of three other rondavels burnt down, which means that they practically have to be replaced because of all the soot in the buildings," Louise van Tonder told News24.

She said it was a miracle that only four units had been damaged during the fires on Wednesday.

"We have up to 200 units here. Four rondavels out of 200 is really a miracle," she said.

The resort was evacuated on Wednesday after fires moved close to the premises. However, daily operations had since resumed and cleaning up was underway.

"The swimming pool is full and people are heading back to the rondavels from various guest houses where they slept over."

Nobody was injured. Firefighters were on the property to ensure there were no flare-ups.

Van Tonder expressed her gratitude to local residents for their help.

"We've received assistance from everybody. All of the 18 wineries in the area helped. There were so many young farmers who came to extinguish the flames," she said.

