12 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: KZN ANC Promises 'Major Pronouncements' On Land, Economy

Tagged:

Related Topics

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has promised "major pronouncements" at the party's birthday celebration rally in Stanger on Sunday.

"Our statement on Sunday will contain major pronouncements which will radically change how South Africa deals with pressing issues, such as the question of land and economic transformation," ANC provincial secretary Super Zuma said at a press briefing on Thursday.

"More than 40 000 people are expected to attend the rally and it will be used to communicate policy propositions for the upcoming conferences [national policy conference and national elective conference] ... we will use the rally as the beginning of a very important journey, as we continue with our cause to build unity as a leader of society," Zuma added.The celebration comes as the ruling party is locked in a succession battle."The ANC will continue with its campaign to confront the monopoly capital in order to ensure that people of the province benefit. We understand that as we... grab monopoly capital by the horns, we acknowledge that some members of the ANC will be casualties," Zuma said.

"Our revolution is not [a] contest of public speaking, but to ensure that people's lives are changed for the better," he said.

The party turned 105 years old on January 8, 2017.

Source: News24

South Africa

Local Fuel at Risk of Being Declared Illegal?

Time is running out for government to avoid the oil currently refined in SA from becoming illegal, Stuart Rayner, chair… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.