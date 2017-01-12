South Africa: KZN ANC Promises 'Major Pronouncements' On Land, Economy

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has promised "major pronouncements" at the party's birthday celebration rally in Stanger on Sunday.

"Our statement on Sunday will contain major pronouncements which will radically change how South Africa deals with pressing issues, such as the question of land and economic transformation," ANC provincial secretary Super Zuma said at a press briefing on Thursday.

"More than 40 000 people are expected to attend the rally and it will be used to communicate policy propositions for the upcoming conferences [national policy conference and national elective conference] ... we will use the rally as the beginning of a very important journey, as we continue with our cause to build unity as a leader of society," Zuma added.The celebration comes as the ruling party is locked in a succession battle."The ANC will continue with its campaign to confront the monopoly capital in order to ensure that people of the province benefit. We understand that as we... grab monopoly capital by the horns, we acknowledge that some members of the ANC will be casualties," Zuma said.

"Our revolution is not [a] contest of public speaking, but to ensure that people's lives are changed for the better," he said.

The party turned 105 years old on January 8, 2017.

Source: News24