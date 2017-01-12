12 January 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: 80 Bills Languish At the Senate

By Necus M. Andrews

The President of the Liberian Senate Vice President Joseph N. Boakai has urged senators to do better in terms of passing bills this year.

The session marks the 6th and final of the National Legislature under the administration of President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.

With just eight months to go, about eighty bills in different categories are said to be languishing in committee rooms at the Liberian Senate.

During the 5th session, the Senators were able to pass 73 out of the 153 bills submitted either by the House of Representatives, Executive or the public.

Speaking Tuesday during the Senate's first sitting, Vice President Boakai told the Senators to ensure that they dispose of bills that are before them.

In his speech, the Vice President said he prays that the Legislature will never fail to live up to its noble designation in the interest of the Liberian people.

Boakai wants the senators to stay away from acts and utterances during the elections period.

