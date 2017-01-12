Liberia: Four 'Armed Robbers' Arrested

Police in Monrovia arrested four suspected armed robbers late Tuesday.

The alleged armed robbers reportedly attacked several residence in the Johnson Street and Rally Town Market communities in Monrovia.

Police Spokesman Sam Collins said upon receiving the information about armed robbery incident, LNP officers were immediately dispatched on the scene and arrested the suspects.

Those arrested include Saddy Williams, Mohammed Kromah, Joe Morris and Nancy walh.

Collins said the suspects reportedly attacked two money exchangers identified as Lawrence B. Junior and Amos G. Nyemah, who sustained minor injuries.

He disclosed that the suspects had single barrel gun, Knives and others weapons.

At the same time, Collins said Chief Cyril Allen was also attacked by armed robbers two nights ago.

He said police are currently in search of the alleged armed robbers.