Liberia: Armed Robbery Fear Looms in Monrovia - Police Calls for Community Cooperation

Monrovia — Armed robbery activities are reportedly occurring in several parts of Monrovia and its environs are creating fear among residents of Monrovia in recent days.

On Tuesday, January 11 night, local media reported that the home of the former Chairman of the ruling National Patriotic Party (NPP), Cyril Allen on the Robertfield Highway was hit by unknown arm men.

According to Police, the assailant wounded Mr. Allen on his head and made away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

"There was an armed robbery incident at the home of Cyril Allen Tuesday and he was wounded on the head and cash taken but the Police are hunting the perpetrators but there has been no arrest yet," said Sam Collins, LNP Spokesman during an interview with FrontPageAfrica on Wednesday.

Report says the former NPP chairman was later taken to a local clinic after the incident where he was treated for the wound and has been discharged.

The Police spokesperson added that Police is investigating the incident but he indicated that no arrest has been made and that the LNP has launched a man-hunt to track down the perpetrators.

Collins again confirmed that another armed robbery incident also occurred on Tuesday, January 11, 2016 around 8:00PM on Johnson Street in central Monrovia when two money exchangers were victimized.

The attackers made away with 210 pieces of scratch cards.

Police stated that the victims have told them that while they were selling on the Johnson Street the suspects came in and discharged two rounds of ammunition in the air and made away with the scratch cards and an unspecified amount of cash but no one sustained any injury.

The Police Spokesperson said in the Johnson Street armed robbery incident five persons were arrested and a single barrel pistol which was discharged during the incident was also arrested and is in the possession of Police investigators.

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the Johnson Street armed robbery incident.

They are identified by the Police as Nancy Wleh, Princess Tugbeh, Mohammed Kromah identified to be a student of the College of West Africa, Saddy Williams and Joe Morris. Collins indicated that the suspects will be investigated and once a probable cause is established they will be duly charge and forwarded to court for prosecution.

Mr. Collins has indicated that in the wake of the latest form of armed robbery incident in the country, Police has launched an operation code name "Showcase embedded with stop and frisk."

He warned money exchangers who have been a target in the latest armed robbery incident in the country to stop changing money during late hours.

Later, the Inspector General of the Liberian Police Col. Gregory Coleman told FrontPageAfrica the force regrets the latest armed robbery incident and he apologize to all victims.

Col. Coleman made the assertion to reporters on Wednesday when a high power delegation comprising of law enforcement officers from the People's Republic of China visited the LNP.

He blames the current wave of armed robbery in the country on youths who got themselves involved in criminal activities to earn a living, assuring that his administration is doing everything to combat armed robbery.

"The LNP do apology to victims of armed robbery but the LNP is trying its best to combat the crime to bring peace to our people," said Coleman, who claimed that the Police is having sleepless night in the fight against armed robbery. He also called on community dwellers to work with the Police by providing information on criminal hide-outs.

At the same time, the Police boss disclosed that the Republic of China will be brining in Police officers to the country to help beef up the Police strength during the 2017 election slated for October.

During discussion, the LNP Inspector General indicated that China has been a successful partner to the Liberia National Police by providing logistics and training of officers.

"We have had a lot of training from China and logistics from the Chinese Embassy near Monrovia, and we want to say a big thank you," said Coleman, who also stated that the LNP relation with UNMIL has been very cordial.

Flanked by his deputies for administration and operations, William Mulbah and Abraham Kromah, the LNP Boss told the delegation that as the country goes to election in this year when violence may be a concern, there's need to strengthen the LNP in other to cope with any arising challenges.

The head of the Chinese visiting delegation who spoke through an interpreter stated that the UN has given the Chinese Police Unit in the country up to March 2018 to remain in the country.