Gambia: WC Regional 3rd Division League Clubs Brace UP for League Opener

West Coast Regional third division league clubs are bracing their muscles up for the 2016-2017 West Coast Regional third division league opening fixtures this weekend.

Eighteen clubs are currently preparing physically and morally for the upcoming season for a place in the country's second tier next season.

The winner of the 2016-2017 West Coast Regional third division league will gain automatic promotion to the second division next season.

The second spot will go for play-off against teams from the Kanifing Municipality and Banjul respectively and one team will gain promotion to the second division after the play-off matches.