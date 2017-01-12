Ghana: 2nd Batch of Ministers Out

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaians to trust the team he is putting together to work under his administration, as the people have the capabilities to work to ensure the rapid development of the country.

Addressing journalists at the Flagstaff House yesterday, where he released the second batch of ministers designated for the various ministries, the President asserted that his government was keen on the betterment of the citizens, while reiterating the confidence he has in his appointees.

First on the list was Anthony Akoto Osei, Minister-designate for Monitoring and Evaluation, who, according to the President, would ensure that no stone is unturned for the party to deliver the many promises it made to Ghanaians, prior to the 2016 general elections.

As a new ministry, Mr. Akoto Osei, Member of Parliament (MP) for Old Tafo, has the herculean task to ask the why, how, and when questions, to ensure that all campaign promises are executed.

Dan Botwe, MP for Okere, is Minister-designate for Regional Reorganisation and Special Projects, which is a new ministry created to make certain that campaign promises made by the New Patriotic Party (NPP), including the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), as well as the creation of more regions in the Western, Brong Ahafo and Volta, are executed.

Furthermore, the protection of the environment, as the President put it, has become a matter of concern which needs to be addressed. Prof Frimpong Boateng, Minister-designate for Environment, Technology and Innovations, cannot fail Ghanaians, as the President has no doubt that, with him in-charge, things would change for the better.

Nominating John Peter Amewu as Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources, President Nana Addo said he wants to construct a government of people who are doers.

The President also nominated Otiko Djaba as Minister-designate for Gender and Social Protection, and pointed out that the NPP Women Organiser would have to strengthen her strong advocacy role for women empowerment, and to deal very well with social issues.

Presenting Ignatius Baffour Awuah, MP for Sunyani West, as Minister-designate for Employment and Labour Relations, the President hinted that the time has come for the country to make significant steps in issues relating to that sector.

Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, who is very new to top government positions, was announced as the Minister-designate for Ports, Harbours and Transport, where he is expected to bring a high level of dynamism to bare.

Nominating Joe Ghartey, MP for Essikado/Ketan, as Minister-designate for Railways Development, the President explained that though the railway system could generate much revenue for the country, it had not been given the needed attention.

The Minister-designate has the responsibility to find money to reestablish the railway sector, the President said, adding that he was going to be 100% focused on developing the railway sector.

With the state of the country's road networks not too impressive, Kwesi Amoako Atta has been nominated as the Minister-designate for Roads and Highways, to ensure that Ghana gets proper roads.

Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, MP for Ablekuma West, is the Minister-designate for Communications.

In order to properly tackle the issues of water and sanitation, the President nominated Kofi Adda, MP for Navorongo Central, as Minister-designate for Water Resources and Sanitation.

Last on the list was Atta Akyea, who is Minister-designate for Works and Housing, and, according to the President, the sector needed someone who really understands contracts to ensure value for money.