Cameroon: Youth Football Championship Launched

The long absence of youth football has been a cause for worry for many football lovers in the country. It is in this light that the 2017 Under- 17 Football Championship was officially launched at the Stade Miliatare in Yaounde on January 9, 2017.

A total of 16 teams are taking part in the championship. They are Nguangué of Douala, AS l'avenir Douala, Pouma FC, Szims's Foot Academy, Boum's FC of Yaoundé, Musango FC, Abong Mbang, Léopards FC of Yokadouma, Cotonsport of Garoua, ALCD of Ngaoundéré, Sahel of Maroua, Ajal FC of Yaoundé, As Green city, Grand club of Eséka, Academy Gilles Augustin Binya and Academy One to One of Yaoundé. These teams a national football tournament.

The championship will be played according to zones. Zone one is made up of the Centre, South and East Region, Zone two North, Far North and Adamawa, Zone three -Littoral, and South West and Zone 4- West and North West. The two best teams of each zone will participate in the play-offs. The champions will be known at the end of the zonal competition.

The teams received kits containing 18 jackets, 16 jerseys, 18 pairs of football shoes, 18 tibia protector, two pairs of gloves and jerseys for goalkeepers and 15 balls from the Secretary General of the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education, Oumarou Tado. The opening match was played between Academy Gilles Augustin Binya and Academy One to One.