12 January 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon/Gabon: Indomitable Lions Leave For Gabon

By Elizabeth Mosima

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon left the country yesterday January 11, 2017 for Libreville, Gabon, where they will take part in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. On board a Camair-Co plane they Lions were accompanied by members of the official delegation of Cameroon for the final phase of AFCON Gabon 2017. The Yaounde-Libreville trip lasts less than an hour. While in Libreville the Indomitable Lions squad will lodge at the hotel Le Méridien located in the heart of the capital city.

The Lions are grouped in Pool A with Burkina Faso, Gabon and Guinea Bissau. The first game of the Lions is scheduled on Saturday, January 14 at 8:00 p.m. against the Stallions of Burkina Faso. Before leaving the country the Lions played two friendly matches against the Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo on January 3, 2017 and the Warriors of Zimbabwe on Tuesday January 10, 2017. Cameroon beat the DR Congo 2-0 and drew 1-1 with the Warriors of Zimbabwe. The matches were part of preparations for the preparations for AFCON 2017.

