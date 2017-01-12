Cameroon: Bui Horse Race - Teenager Emerges Champion

Yanusa Mohammadou, an eleven-year old pupils of GS Fakui in Jakiri Sub-Division last Sunday, January 8 emerged winner of the 2016 edition of the Bui Horse Race. The shy-looking lad, rider of a white horse No 38 belonging to Ardo Tandai Ibrahim from Tashem in Jakiri over took 8 of his challengers in the finals that took place at the Tobin Municipal stadium.

Mohammadou received an improved breed of a bull donated by the Tadu Dairy Cooperative Society as first prize. The bull was valued at FCFA One million. The second and third prizes went to Mumini Bobbo, rider of horse No 11 owned by Sule Baba of Ntuni-Jakiri and Yusufu, rider of horse No 8, owned by Manjo Hamidou of Ntuni respectively. The Bui Horse Race which now has become an annual event is an occasion for the Fulani community to showcase their culture in dance and horse display. According to Bui Senior Divisional Officer, Nzeki Theophile, the race has come to stay as winners have in the past excelled in other races organized out of the Division. He said he has planned working sessions with stakeholders in order to give the race an international dimension.

"The Horse Race is not only a sporting activity but also an occasion for the Fulani community to showcase their culture as well as a test of national integration as it brings together persons of all walks of life to commune with the Mbororos," the SDO explained. He lauded the organizers and sponsors especially the six councils in Bui and the coordinator of the Tadu Dairy Cooperative society and encouraged them to do all to sustain the race. Ardo Umarru Manjo, chairman of the Bui Horse Race 2016 Edition pleaded with the Bui administrative authorities to enlist the young jockeys in international horse races.