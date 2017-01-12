Kenya: Doctor's Union Officials Get One-Month Jail Term Over Strike

A Kenyan court has sentenced six union officials to a one-month suspended jail term over the doctor's strike now in its second month.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court judge Hellen Wasilwa ordered the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KPMDU) officials to finalise negotiations with the government within two weeks and also call off the strike.

If after two weeks the doctors will not have returned to work, the union officials will be arrested and locked up for the remaining time, the judge ruled.

Weak leaders

In her ruling, Justice Wasilwa condemned the officials for being weak leaders who could not make a decision on behalf of their members.

The officials had pleaded with her for a lenient sentence saying that the decision to call off the strike lay with the members and not them in their own individual capacity.

Last week, the medics rejected a 40 per cent pay raise offer by the government, demanding fulfilment of a 2013 collective bargaining agreement (CBA) instead.

But, the judge said Thursday that there was no registered CBA hence it was not legally recognised and so the strike must be called off.

Defy ruling

Shortly after the verdict was issued, doctors gathered at a golf club in Nairobi where they said: "Jailing our union leaders will not get us back to work".

The medics accused the government of engaging in rhetoric instead of handling their issues.

The doctors are demanding a 300 per cent salary increase as well as improvement of their working conditions.

However, the government had threatened to fire all the striking doctors if they had not returned to work by Wednesday.

As they failed to do so, county officials have sent out letters to doctors in their regions ordering them to explain their absence from work -- the first step in the disciplinary process that could see them sacked.

"You cannot retain doctors in public sector if you are paying members of the county assembly more than these health workers," Dr Kabaa Kimani, a surgeon at Kenya's main referral facility, Kenyatta National Hospital, said during the golf club meeting.

"How do they expect us to negotiate with a noose down our neck?" he posed.

The union's chairman Samuel Oroko vowed not to resume work unless the 2013 CBA is registered and implemented.

He urged his colleagues in the private sector to stop treating "bureaucrats" and asked that medical schools be shut down because the doctors who are trained in those institutions "will only be abused by the government."

The doctors said they "will strike harder until they are listened to and will not pick letters or respond to any summons by counties."

Poor salaries and working conditions have already led to an exodus of Kenyan doctors to other African countries and abroad.

An intern in Kenya can expect to make around Ksh40,000 shillings ($400, 372 euros) while entry-level doctors earn Ksh140,000.

A Kenyan MP goes home with about three times the salary of the highest paid public doctors.

The strike has been a major embarrassment for President Uhuru Kenyatta in the run up to August elections in which he hopes to win a second term in office.

Newspaper editorials have urged the government to give the poorly paid doctors a decent wage while Kenyans on social media point to endless corruption scandals while healthcare providers struggle to make ends meet.

Additional reporting by AFP.