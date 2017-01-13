12 January 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Biafra - Court Fixes February 10 to Rule On Kanu's Application

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alex Enumah

Abuja — The Federal High Court, Abuja hearing the case of the Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and three others over alleged treasonable felony has fixed February 10 to rule on a motion by the defendants seeking to quash the charges against them.

Justice Binta Nyako, Thursday, fixed the date after listening to submission of counsel in the matter.

Kanu, and his co-accused, Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi are currently facing an amended 11-count charge slammed against them by the Federal Government.

The charges range from treasonable felony, terrorism and illegal possession of firearms.

They however pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Nigeria

Governor Sues for Peace As 4 Die in Gbagyi, Fulani Clash

Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger has warned that the state government will no longer condone any act of lawlessness… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.