Nigeria Didn't Cut Ties With Taiwan - Presidency

The Presidency has described as incorrect, media reports that Nigeria has cut ties with Taiwan.

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, clarified this in a statement Thursday night.

He stated: "the correct position is that the official relationship between Nigeria and Taiwan has been at the level of trade representation and this has not changed from what it used to be.

He said Taiwan trade office is the only Taiwanese representation in Nigeria "and Nigeria's trade office in Taipei is our only representation in Taiwan."

According Shehu, "Nigeria recognises and will sustain the 'One China' policy and nothing has happened so far to change that level of relationship."