12 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigerian Army Is Not Planning to Attack Any Country-Army Spokesman

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian Nigeria
By Ronald Mutum

The Nigerian army on Thursday said it is not planning to attack any country as published on an online news website.

A statement from Army spokesman Brigadier General Sani Usman said the story title: "EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria raises troops for Gambia, ready to remove Yahya Jammeh," is not true.

He said the Nigerian Army wishes to disassociate itself from such false information that exists only in the figment of the imagination of the medium.

Usman noted that there was no time or place Nigerian Army disclosed such information to the medium. If there is any, we challenge them to name the officer or soldier that gave them such information and when.

"For the avoidance of doubt, Nigerian Army is not planning to attack any country," he added.

He said such reckless and unprofessional conduct is not expected of any reputable and responsible news medium as it is inimical to national security.

He added that the publication apart from being false in its entirety, it is unethical and capable of endangering the lives of Nigerians in diaspora.

He demanded that the medium always clarify such matters affecting national security and diplomatic issues that may endanger the safety and security of Nigerians abroad to avoid such misleading and embarrassing publication.

More on This

We Not Planning to Attack Any Country - Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army has denied reports that it was planning to attack Gambia, and remove Yahya Jammeh. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.