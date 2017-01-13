The Nigerian army on Thursday said it is not planning to attack any country as published on an online news website.

A statement from Army spokesman Brigadier General Sani Usman said the story title: "EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria raises troops for Gambia, ready to remove Yahya Jammeh," is not true.

He said the Nigerian Army wishes to disassociate itself from such false information that exists only in the figment of the imagination of the medium.

Usman noted that there was no time or place Nigerian Army disclosed such information to the medium. If there is any, we challenge them to name the officer or soldier that gave them such information and when.

"For the avoidance of doubt, Nigerian Army is not planning to attack any country," he added.

He said such reckless and unprofessional conduct is not expected of any reputable and responsible news medium as it is inimical to national security.

He added that the publication apart from being false in its entirety, it is unethical and capable of endangering the lives of Nigerians in diaspora.

He demanded that the medium always clarify such matters affecting national security and diplomatic issues that may endanger the safety and security of Nigerians abroad to avoid such misleading and embarrassing publication.