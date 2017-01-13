12 January 2017

South Africa/Nigeria: Afcon 2019 - Super Eagles to Battle South Africa, Libya for Qualification

By Tunde Eludini

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will have to battle against South Africa and Libya in their bid to return to competing at the biennial Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2019.

Placed in Group E in the draws conducted on Thursday, the Super Eagles will also be facing Seychelles in the AFCON 2019 qualifiers.

The three-time African champions have failed to qualify for two straight AFCONs - the 2015 and 2017 editions - and the third in four editions, after also missing out on the 2012 edition.

The next AFCON will be hosted by four-time African champions, Cameroon.

Only group winners are guaranteed a place at the next edition of the AFCON tournament

Cameroon will be hosting Africa's biggest football event for the first time in 45 years, having last hosted in 1972, and edition which was won by Congo.

The central African country already hosted the Africa Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON) last year, which Nigeria won.

Meanwhile, Chad, who pulled out of the qualifiers for the 2017 AFCON from Nigeria's qualifying group, are banned from this edition of the competition as a result.

This year's AFCON begins on Saturday in Libreville, Gabon.

