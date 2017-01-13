12 January 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Musicians Advised to Promote Social Values

Luanda — The Musical productions are expected to contain educational content that portrays Angolan socio-cultural experience, thus contributing to the promotion of socially acceptable values, Culture Minister Carolina Cerqueira said on Thursday in the Angolan capital.

During a press interview at the end of an assessment meeting with members of cultural associations, Carolina Cerqueira highlighted the need for Angolan musicians to promote, with their musical themes, values such as patriotism, Angolanity and unity.

The Cabinet official said that it is essential that songs that violate the dignity of the people, particularly women, are not produced or promoted, but rather actions that help and contribute to the consolidation of angolanity, social cohesion, civics and patriotism.

Carolina Cerqueira stressed that the creators linked to the music industry should talk about the new Angola, as a way to contribute to the process of boosting the personality of Angolans.

