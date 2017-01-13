Nigeria: Presidency Clarifies Nigeria's Relationship With Taiwan

Photo: NAN

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen.

A day after Nigeria's foreign affairs minister said "Taiwan will stop enjoying any privileges (from Nigeria)," the presidency clarified Nigeria's stance on the matter.

Geoffrey Onyeama had at a news conference on Wednesday said "Taiwan will stop enjoying any privileges because it is not a country that is recognised under international law and under the position we have taken internationally we recognise the people of China."

"Taiwan will not have any diplomatic representation in Nigeria and also they will be moving to Lagos to the extent that they function as a trade mission with a skeletal staff," the minister said.

In its reaction to media reports of the minister's statement, the presidency on Thursday said Nigeria had not cut ties with Taiwan.

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, in a statement in Abuja on Thursday said the correct position is that the official relationship between Nigeria and Taiwan has been at the level of trade representation and this has not changed from what it used to be.

"Taiwan Trade Office is Taiwan's only representation in Nigeria and Nigeria's Trade Office in Taipei is our only representation in Taiwan.

"Nigeria recognises and will sustain the "One China" policy and nothing has happened so far to change that level of relationship", Mr. Shehu said.

