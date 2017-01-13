12 January 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Gambian Crisis - Reps Offer Yahya Jammeh Asylum in Nigeria

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: Le Pays
Yahya Jammeh with the ECOWAS delegation.
By Adebayo Adebiyi

The House of Representatives on Thursday express readiness to grant Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh safe haven in Nigeria, so as to live securely as a way of ending the political stalemate in The Gambia.

To this end, the representatives urged President Muhammadu Buhari to extend Nigeria's offer of safe heaven to the outgoing President.

The House also expressed full support for the President Muhammadu Buhari-led diplomatic efforts at stabilizing the Gambia as it faces this difficult stage of transition from one political regime to another.

More on This

Nigerian Lawmakers Want Asylum for Jammeh

Nigeria's lower chamber of parliament on Thursday asked the country's President Muhammadu Buhari to consider offering… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.