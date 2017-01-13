Gambian Crisis - Reps Offer Yahya Jammeh Asylum in Nigeria

Photo: Le Pays

Yahya Jammeh with the ECOWAS delegation.

The House of Representatives on Thursday express readiness to grant Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh safe haven in Nigeria, so as to live securely as a way of ending the political stalemate in The Gambia.

To this end, the representatives urged President Muhammadu Buhari to extend Nigeria's offer of safe heaven to the outgoing President.

The House also expressed full support for the President Muhammadu Buhari-led diplomatic efforts at stabilizing the Gambia as it faces this difficult stage of transition from one political regime to another.