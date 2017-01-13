12 January 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Gambia: Buhari Meets With Security Chiefs Over Kaduna Killings, Jammeh

President, Muhammadu Buhari has met with the Security Chiefs at the Presidential Villa in Abuja over the recent killings in Southern Kaduna.

Among the issues discussed at the meeting were the prevailing insecurity challenges in southern Kaduna, the Niger Delta and other parts of the country.

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Dan-Ali who made this known after the meeting with the President said that troops have been moved to Southern Kaduna while negotiations are on-going to end the killings in the area.

Commenting on whether Nigeria will send a stand-by troop to the Gambia should there be violence if Gambia's President, Yahaya Jammeh refuses to step down, the Defence Minister said that no conclusion has been reached on the issue yet.

He added that the matter of forceful removal of President Yahyah Jammeh is to be handled by the ECOWAS regional body.

The clarification follows reports that Nigeria has assembled about 800 troops to effect the removal of President Jammeh, if he insists on remaining in power after January 19, 2017

