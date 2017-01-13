12 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Police Nab Socialite Putting Chains On Girls in Lagos

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yahaya Ibrahim

Lagos — The Police in Lagos, on Thursday arrested a socialite, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu popularly known as 'Pretty Mike' for dehumanizing young girls by turning them into human puppies with chains round their necks.

Nwagu was seen in pictures which went viral on social media, putting chains on young girls and leading them to a wedding in the state.

The pictures led to outrage from many internet users who condemned the action of the suspects.

The 30 year-old who owned a night club in Ikeja area of the State, was said to have been arrested on Wednesday by the police on the orders of the Lagos State Government after the pictures emerged from the social media.

Nwogu was said to be cooperating with investigation and had given useful statement to the police.

He was released after given an undertaking to desist from putting any woman or man on a leash to dehumanize them.

According to the undertaking, Nwogu admitted knowing his action was against the law, but pledged not to further indulge in such behaviour.

The State's Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem who confirmed the arrest of the socialite in a statement said the State Government will not tolerate any anti-social behavior that attempt to dehumanize any citizen in the State.

Kazeem restated the government's determination to prosecute any individual or group of persons who violate any law of the State under any guise.

"The Lagos State Government is committed to the protection of the rights of all citizens including children, women and all the vulnerable persons in the State," Kazeem said.

Nigeria

Governor Sues for Peace As 4 Die in Gbagyi, Fulani Clash

Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger has warned that the state government will no longer condone any act of lawlessness… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.