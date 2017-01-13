Nigeria: Police Nab Socialite Putting Chains On Girls in Lagos

Lagos — The Police in Lagos, on Thursday arrested a socialite, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu popularly known as 'Pretty Mike' for dehumanizing young girls by turning them into human puppies with chains round their necks.

Nwagu was seen in pictures which went viral on social media, putting chains on young girls and leading them to a wedding in the state.

The pictures led to outrage from many internet users who condemned the action of the suspects.

The 30 year-old who owned a night club in Ikeja area of the State, was said to have been arrested on Wednesday by the police on the orders of the Lagos State Government after the pictures emerged from the social media.

Nwogu was said to be cooperating with investigation and had given useful statement to the police.

He was released after given an undertaking to desist from putting any woman or man on a leash to dehumanize them.

According to the undertaking, Nwogu admitted knowing his action was against the law, but pledged not to further indulge in such behaviour.

The State's Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem who confirmed the arrest of the socialite in a statement said the State Government will not tolerate any anti-social behavior that attempt to dehumanize any citizen in the State.

Kazeem restated the government's determination to prosecute any individual or group of persons who violate any law of the State under any guise.

"The Lagos State Government is committed to the protection of the rights of all citizens including children, women and all the vulnerable persons in the State," Kazeem said.