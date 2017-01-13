12 January 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: See Virile Video That Landed Lagos Socialite, Pretty Mike in Police Net

After several weeks of setting the social media abuzz with photos and videos showing his putting girls on dog chains to events, the long arms of the law has finally caught up with BDSM activist and Lagos socialite, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, popularly known as 'Pretty Mike.'

BDSM includes bondage and discipline (B&D), dominance and submission (D&S), and sadism & masochism (S&M).

The 30-year-old owner of Club Uno, Ikeja, had set tongues wagging on social media with his acts, which perhaps drew the intervention of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State who ordered his arrest by the Police, yesterday.

Pretty Mike, said to be cooperating with investigation and had given useful statement to the Police, was released after signing an undertaking to desist from the act.

See below the virile video posted by Facebook user, Adeola Fayehun:

