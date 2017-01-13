Nigeria: Boko Haram - Borno Bans Bars, Brothels, Tricycles

The Borno State government has banned the operation of brothels and alcohol parlours in the state, as part of measures to prevent attacks by Boko Haram insurgents.

The state government on Thursday said the sale of alcohol would now only be allowed in military barracks.

It also banned illegal motor parks as well chemical and patent medicine stores. Also prohibited was the operation of tricycles and unregistered vehicles for commuter services.

The ban was announced by the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Kaka Lawan, at a press briefing at the NUJ secretariat in Maiduguri.

According to the commissioner, the ban order was approved at a security council meeting where it was agreed that Boko Haram leveraged on such proscribed areas and illicit activities to carry out attacks.

Mr. Lawan said the state government has also proscribed the sale of firewood and charcoal along the streets of Maiduguri. Those involved in the business were instructed to relocate to registered locations provided for them.

The ban also affected illegal shanties and structures used as commercial centres. Their operators were instructed to relocate to recognised markets in Bolori, Abba Ganaram, Kano motor park and Gamboru areas.

The Attorney-General further said that all unregistered vehicles and tricycles are banned from operation. He said such vehicles were being used by criminal suspects, including Boko Haram insurgents, to commit crime around the state.

He said despite the appreciable peace that has been achieved as a result of the ongoing counterinsurgency operations of the military, people were still using such outfits to promote crimes in the state.

"As a responsive government, we shall not fold our arms and watch some people destroy our society, especially where these activities are clearly regulated or outrightly banned by our laws.

"These activities include illegal operations of motor parks, chemists and patent medicine; illegal baby factories, brothels, sales of alcohol and illicit drugs, use of wrong number plates or unregistered vehicles", he said.

The Commissioner said the ban on alcohol is to be effected throughout the state starting January 20, while that of motor parks are to be effected in Maiduguri alone; and would commence on Monday January 17.

Mr. Lawan said security agencies have been mobilised to enforce the new rules as soon as the deadlines are due.