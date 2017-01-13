12 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Identifies Nigeria's Worst Problem

By Isiaka Wakili

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that corruption is the "very worst" of all the major problems confronting Nigeria.

Buhari declared this at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday while receiving recipients of the 2016 Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM).

The recipients, Professors Omowunmi Sadik (Sciences) and Tanure Ojaide (Humanities), had their investiture on December 1, 2016.

President Buhari recalled that the ruling political party, All Progressives Congress (APC) had identified insecurity, poor economy, and corruption as three major challenges facing the country.

He said: "Nobody disputed the fact that they were the major problems of Nigeria, and we campaigned on those three planks. As a government, we believe you cannot administer a country you have not secured, so we focused on security.

"The economy is also down, therefore, we are not sparing any effort to revive and diversify it, so that our people, particularly the youths, can get jobs. The third problem, and the worst of them all, is corruption."

Buhari also stated that Nigeria was in a terrible shape when he took over in 2015, "with oil prices falling to as low as $37 per barrel, from peak periods of over $100 in previous years.

"There was no money in the treasury. We were producing less than one million barrels of oil per day, from the 2.2 million barrels we used to do. The country was in a terrible shape; but luckily, the people understand, and are co-operating with us."

Buhari commended the award winners, describing their contributions to the academia and national development as "quite fundamental".

In their separate remarks, the award recipients lauded the ongoing anti-corruption war of President Buhari's administration.

