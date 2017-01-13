Nigeria: 10 Top Stories That Trended Today

Dear Readers,

Nigerian Army has plans for Gambia's Jammeh

Gambian's President, Yahya Jammeh, insists he will not hand over power on January 19. But the Nigerian Army also has plans, and may be compelled to team up with a standby ECOWAS force to remove the leader.

An official of the Army said, "We did it in Liberia, Sierra Leone and elsewhere. And Jammeh should know that we are not a joking force. Once we get the all clear from ECOWAS, the AU and the UN to move in, we can pick him up".

PREMIUM TIMES replies Army

In its letter, the Nigerian Army had accused PREMIUM TIMES of "unwarranted, provocative, unauthorised, libelous and defamatory publications" against the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, and the army. Here is our reply.

Dangote seeks accountability

Aliko Dangote has given the Kano and Kaduna States Governments until March 31 to produce an audit report of how funds donated by his foundation and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for polio immunisation in the state last year were spent.

While also stressing the need for accountability in managing donor funds released for immunization, Mr. Gates advised both states to ensure timely release of funds to the basket fund, to keep things moving.

If it is treason, Buhari is the real offender

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, said the offences for which he is being tried, cannot be compared to the 1983 coup d'état which led to the enthronement of Muhammadu Buhari as military head of state.

Mr. Kanu, who spoke through his lawyer in court today, said the case of treason against him should be immediately dropped. "He's a freedom fighter unlike people who overthrew a legitimate government in 1983."

Earlier, journalists were prevented from witnessing Kanu's Trial.

Taiwan row

Nigeria was lauded by China's foreign Minister for recognising the "one China policy," with the minister saying President Buhari, who fought a civil war to keep Nigeria one, knew the value of unity.

Few hours later, Nigeria shut down the Taiwanese Embassy in Abuja.

Ndume's removal -- The signatories

Thirty-nine Senators of the APC signed the letter demanding the replacement of Ali Ndume with Ahmed Lawan as the Senate Leader. We have the full list of names.

Ali Ndume says he was removed for his position on the confirmation of Ibrahim Magu as the EFCC Chairman.

In Nigeria, you could be accused of stealing but still lift government oil

The oil subsidy regime between 2009 and 2011 recorded some of the most monumental cases of fraud in Nigeria's history, with the government paying importers subsidy for 59 million litres of fuel per day, while the country actually consumed about 35 million litres.

Some companies listed to lift crude this year were indicted in the multi-billion subsidy scam.

Nigeria moves up

The Nigerian Super Eagles starts 2017 among top 50 teams. The Super Eagles garnered 619 points as against 616 it had in December 2016.

Nigeria moved up the Rankings last November after defeating Algeria 3-1 in the 2018 World Cup qualifier.

How Nigeria's financial systems stalls growth

A report says that Nigeria has by far the highest percentage of its population living in poverty, and its financial system also shows the least progress of all seven emerging markets identified in the report.

Last March, PriceWaterhouseCoopers reported that the Nigerian economy could rise to $6.4 trillion by 2050 to the ninth position among the world's leading economies with policies and programmes aimed at diversifying the economy from over-dependence on crude oil.

Two ambassadorial nominees dropped from Buhari's new list

President Muhammadu Buhari resubmitted names of non-career ambassadorial nominees to the Senate today, two months after the legislature rejected his first list.

Olorunmimbe Mamora, former Senator, and Adegboyega Ogunwusi, an elder brother of the Ooni of Ife, Enitan Ogunwusi, were dropped.

See full list here.