13 January 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Governor Sues for Peace As 4 Die in Gbagyi, Fulani Clash

Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger has warned that the state government will no longer condone any act of lawlessness exhibited by individuals or group of persons to cause disunity in the state.

He gave the warning when he condoled with victims of Gbagyi/Fulani clash on Thursday in Yadna village of Bosso Local Government Area of the state.

No fewer than four people lost their lives on January 12, in a clash between farmers and herdsmen in Sabon Daga community.

Mr. Bello described the incident as unfortunate, and warned that investigation would be carried out to determine the cause of the clash.

He urged the people of the area to shun violence and report every incident to the appropriate authority.

"It is unfortunate that people take laws into their hands without involving the appropriate authority. This community in the last two days has been misled by rumour and speculations.

"I came here personally to see the true situations of things. We are on top of the situation and we are collaborating with security agencies to ensure that such incident does not occur again," he said.

According to him, the state government will not tolerate any act of lawlessness by individual or group of person.

"I have directed that appropriate steps should be taken to investigate and fish out the perpetrators who will be punished according to the law.

The governor, however, called for synergy between traditional rulers, community leaders and security agencies to enforce law and order in their communities.

(NAN)

