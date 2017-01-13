Uganda: Busoga MPs Express Mixed Reactions Over University Closure

Jinja — Members of Parliament from Busoga sub-region are divided over a decision by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) to revoke the provisional licence for Busoga University.

Late last month, the NCHE, which supervises institutions of higher learning, revoked the provisional licence it granted to Busoga University and cancelled degrees awarded to more than 1,000 students, many of whom are foreign students.

Some MPs the Daily Monitor spoke to described the move as a step in the right direction while others referred to it as malice and unwarranted.

Kamuli Municipality MP Rehema Watongola, said: "I am very happy with the decision taken by the NCHE." "I think the university is very disorganised and surrounded by a lot of controversies, let alone bad politics. All these affect students who graduate from the institution."

The legislator, a former student of the university, is currently in court after she was accused of presenting 'fake' academic papers for her nomination.

She said the academic transcripts she presented during her nomination were issued to her by the university, which she claims failed to defend them in court.

The Budiope East MP, Mr Geoffrey Dhamuzungu, applauded the higher education regulator's move, saying it is within its powers to investigate or even suspend institutions of higher learning if it deems it necessary.

"As the Busoga Parliamentary Caucus, we are willing to intervene but we cannot run away from the fact that there are issues that must be sorted out so as to safeguard the credibility of the university," he said.

The Bunya East MP, Mr Waira Kyewalabye Majegere, said NCHE has a mandate to protect the standards of the university. He said NCHE should be allowed to do its work.

However, the Bulamogi County MP, Mr Kenneth Lubogo, protested the move to close the university, describing NCHE decision as a mistake.

"I don't think it should have been closed. The recommendations can be enforced as business continues. But now that a decision has been taken, I expect the university management to be treated fairly and accorded the right to present its side of the story," he said.

Mr Lubogo said the area MPs plan to raise before Parliament the matter given its national importance.

Just like Mr Lubogo, Mr Paul Akamba [Busiki County], opposes the revocation of the Busoga University licence.

He says the decision will heavily impact on students and parents as well as communities where the university operates.

Mr Stephen Kisa, the Luuka South MP and also a Member of the Parliamentary Committee on Education and Sports, said they will not allow the university to be "killed quietly."

"It is time we paid attention to what is happening to Busoga University whose roots are in Busoga sub-region. If we don't wake up now, it will collapse right before our eyes," he said.

