Kiruhura — Former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye has asked locals to participate in the forthcoming LC1 elections "despite being organised in an improper way of lining up behind candidates."

While addressing residents at Sanga Secondary School playground in Sanga Sub-county in Nyabushozi, Kiruhura District on Wednesday, Dr Besigye said every election organised by President Museveni is an opportunity for FDC because it enables the party to carry out their operations at ground level.

"Every election they organise is a blessing to us. So participate in the LC elections and make sure you stand behind FDC candidates," said Dr Besigye. He said there are people in Kiruhura District who threaten others not to associate with FDC which, he said, is bad politics.

"Some people in Kiruhura District are threatening others not to support a candidate of their choice yet in 1980 they refused to vote Museveni. It is a shame that in Kiruhura District, the President's home district, people are migrating because of drought and you start praising NRM when you are not among the people who share the money they steal," said Dr Besigye.

Dr Besigye also said the reason the Rwenzururu kingdom palace was attacked by the UPDF is because people in Kasese voted FDC during the February 2016 elections.

"People of Kasese were killed because they voted me and other FDC members as their leaders. They stood firm during the elections to the point of agreeing to declare that Kasese was ours. This has since increased tension in the area," said Dr Besigye.

Unrelenting

He reiterated that he won the February 2016 election with 52 per cent and this is the reason he is recognised by foreign countries. He added that this is the reason he was invited to the swearing in ceremony of Ghana's new president Nana Akufo-Addo last Saturday.

"... I want you to unite and stand firm to support your (people's) government. The reason I am called to witness other presidents swear in is because they know that am the president," Dr Besigye added.