12 January 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Kenya: Govt to Monitor Social Media During Elections

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
(file photo)
By Maryanne Gicobi

Kenya will not shut down the Internet during the election period unless the situation gets out of hand, officials said Thursday.

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) chairman, Mr Ben Gituku said that the government would only take action if it deemed it as a necessary step to secure the country.

"We hope we will not get there, unless it gets out of hand. We do not see Internet shutdown happening," Mr Gituku said during a press conference in Nairobi to issue guidelines on the conduct of electronic media during the elections on Thursday.

Kenyans are increasingly concerned, especially with rising political temperatures ahead of the August polls, that the government would shut down the Internet as witnessed in other regional countries.

In neighbouring Uganda, the government ordered the shutdown of popular social media platforms over "security concerns," an action political observers said was aimed at stifling media scrutiny of the elections as well as clamping down on freedom of expression.

Similar actions were taken by the governments of Burundi, Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

A recent report by social enterprise, Paradigm Initiative Nigeria, said eastern Africa countries are among the top violators of freedom of expression online with some ordering an Internet shutdown while others like Kenya use punitive laws to intimidate citizens.

CA's director-general Francis Wangusi on Thursday said they were on the look-out for Kenyans in the diaspora spreading hate speech through social media.

"We are co-ordinating with international organisations to get those infiltrating from outside. We have pulled down a number of posts from social media platforms by Kenyans in the diaspora," Mr Wangusi said, warning that "they should not assume that they have the ability to be undercover."

The director-general said the authority has invested $5.8 million (Ksh600 million) in a social media monitoring system.

Kenya is set to hold its General Election in August this year.

Kenya

Ruling Party to Launch Member Register

President Uhuru Kenyatta will today launch Jubilee Party's national registration of members targeting more than five… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.