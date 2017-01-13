PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe's spokesman, George Charamba, says his boss must be "applauded" for breaking his annual leave fly to China on an official visit.

Charamba said this as Mugabe came under fire for alleged double standards after he abandoned his annual holiday early this week to travel to Beijing.

Mugabe has refused to cut short some of his holidays to attend to the deepening economic crisis back home.

But his spokesperson has defended the veteran leader insisting it was within his rights to choose when and where to report for duty.

Reached for comment, Charamba insisted it would be bizarre for Mugabe to delegate a deputy for the Chinese trip.

"You wanted Zimbabwe to fly a whole Vice President to china where the President is holidaying?" he said.

"The president broke his leave to do a national assignment something that must be applauded by all right thinking human beings.

"The President took advantage of his holiday to touch base with the leader of the second largest economy in the world to further interactions in the interest of the country Zimbabwe."

Even on duty, Mugabe has often been slammed for flying to summits during which he would be the only head of state while surrounded with junior government officials from other countries.

Charamba defended this, insisting his boss had his own unique style.

"That is the choice of those countries; it's not our style Zimbabwe and we have no obligation to copy and paste what other systems do. We are Zimbabweans and that President Mugabe, please don't recommend to him thing to copy.

"Why do you want him to delegate? ... It is an important leader who judges the importance of an event and besides whether to delegate or not to delegate that's his prerogative, it's not a journalistic question."

Mugabe is enjoying his annual holiday in the Far East with close family members, aides and his security.

Back home, political opponents who accuse the veteran leader of presiding over the country's economic decay, say he should have delegated one of his deputies.

"Like a typical control freak, Mugabe does not believe in delegating duties to others; neither does he believe other people can represent him," PDP secretary general Godern Moyo told NewZimbabwe.com this week.

"The endless trips are also fuelled by his entourage including the cabinet office, his private office, the foreign affairs and his whole retinue of security details. All these want Mugabe to personally travel because the travel allowances are handsome in all presidential trips."

Moyo, a former cabinet minister, said Mugabe's budget was not subject to auditing by the auditor general.

"Those travelling with Mugabe harvest from the president's opaque budget. There is a big scam in Mugabe's trips," he said.

Former Finance Minister Tendai Biti has said Mugabe often carries not less than $6 million each time he flew out on a foreign trip.

MDC spokesperson Kurauone Chihwayi said by flying to China during his holiday, Mugabe had shown he remained mistrustful of his two deputies he could have delegated to some of his foreign trips.

"It is now clear that Robert Mugabe does not trust any of his Vice Presidents," Chihwayi said.

"The decision to cut short his leave point to lack of faith in office bearers back home. The Zanu PF leader is evidently haunted by bad dreams even when sleeping in Far East holiday resorts ...Mugabe is living in life threatening fear because of the divisions in his party Zanu PF."