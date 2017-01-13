Lamwo — A 13-year-old boy is nursing injuries at St Joseph's Hospital in Kitgum District after he sustained injuries from an arrow following a confrontation between residents and a baboon.

The baboon made a surprise incursion into Tumanun village, Agoro Sub-county in Lamwo District on Tuesday.

The beast is believed to have strayed from Odiya Forest ranges of Agoro hills, threatening residents who later picked up bows and arrows in an attempt to repulse and scare away the wild animal. According to Agoro Sub-county chairperson Denis Onyon, the baboon that was fighting for dear life became hostile after it was injured by an arrow.

"The baboon retaliated by throwing the arrow back to its pursuers, one of which strayed and injured the boy on the chest," he said. Mr Onyon said the situation normalised after local authorities called police that came and shot the baboon dead after they found it had pitched camp in a thicket.

No deaths were recorded during the confrontation but the child who was injured was rushed to hospital. The medics have revealed that he is out of danger.

Attack condemned

Conservationists have condemned the attack on the baboon, arguing that the community members should not have attacked the beast.

"The locals should have informed Uganda Wildlife Authority to drive the beast back to into its hideout," one of the conservationists who preferred anonymity said.

Last month, the Acholi chief David Onen Acana II, said he was ready to rally his subjects to wage war on primates that have destroyed farmland thus posing as a threat to people's livelihood.