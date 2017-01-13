13 January 2017

Zimbabwe: No End in Sight to Deadly Zimbabwe Typhoid

By Marcus Mushonga

Harare — A raging typhoid outbreak is stretching Zimbabwe's collapsing health sector to the limit and left the country on the verge of its worst disease catastrophe in a decade. Spreading with no end in sight, it has evoked memories of a cholera outbreak that claimed 4 000 lives for months in 2008. The capital Harare continues reeling under conditions suitable for the spread of typhoid, which like cholera is waterborne. With two deaths reported from 132 cases this week, the situation remains dire. Burst sewerages, unsafe water and poor sanitation, which are conditions typhoid has thrived under, are commonplace in the southern African country's cash-strapped cities.

The Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights said it was appalled by the failure by the City of Harare and the Government to stem the spread. The administrations have failed to prioritise safe, clean water and the environment as key tenets of strong primary healthcare. "ZADHR further contends that the typhoid outbreak must allow residents to take stock of their local authorities and also the negligence of supervision by central government." The organisation encouraged residents to exercise good personal hygiene and the medical profession to help find solutions. Typhoid is the latest test to a health sector suffering from Zimbabwe's economic and political crisis. Doctors have joined millions fleeing the country while those remaining are usually on strike. The broke government of President Robert Mugabe has struggled to procure drugs and medicines, forcing major hospitals to suspend surgeries. Neighbouring South Africa recently said it was on high alert following the outbreak in Zimbabwe.

