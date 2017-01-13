13 January 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Mutharika Meets University of Malawi Council Over Reopening of Colleges

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Peter Mutharika on Thursday summoned the newly constituted University of Malawi (Unima) Council for a meeting, State House confirmed to Nyasa Times.

Presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani said the meeting took place on the evening at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre.

Kalilani said the president who is also the Chancellor of the University of Malawi wanted to "hear from the council on the progress they have made on efforts to open the closed colleges."

Students at three of four Unima constituent colleges -the Malawi Polytechnic, Chancellor College and Kamuzu College of Nursing (KCN) have in the past week protested the increase in their financial contribution leading the Unima council into closing Chancellor College following a fracas that ensued during protests.

Recently, Mutharika accused councils and managements of public universities of contributing to the closure of the institutions of higher learning because of their resistance to embrace the ongoing reforms in the public service.

The President also challenged councils and managements of public universities to stop looking up to him whenever there is a crisis; instead they should devise solutions to problems rocking institutions of higher learning.

The reconstituted Unima Council board include Professor Jack Wirima, who is chairperson and George Patridge and Justice Duncan Tambala as members.

Other members in the Unima Council board include "two members to be appointed by the University Council, principals of the four constituent colleges of Unima [College of Medicine, Chancellor College, Kamuzu College of Nursing and The Polytechnic].

It also includes four members appointed by the Senate of Unima, two members appointed by Unima Students Council, Unima vice-chancellor, PS in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Secretary to the Treasury, Secretary for Human Resources Management and Development and the Comptroller of Statutory Corporations.

Malawi

Calls to Divide Biggest District Re-Emerge

Lilongwe South Parliamentarian, Peter Dimba, this week took Mzimba District Executive Committee (DEC) members by… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.