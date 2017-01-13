Police in Ndirande Township, Blantyre have arrested three Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) employees for allegedly stealing a transformer worth over K6 million.

The suspects have been identified as Godfrey Pontimo aged 29 (Stores Clerk), driver Moses Paika,49, and security guard Samuel Semi aged 29.

Blantyre police deputy Public Relations Officer, Andrew Mayawo told Nyasa Times that the three stole a three-phase transformer distributor (31533kv) valued at over K6 million.

"The Item was stolen on Monday this week (January 9th, 2017) during daytime at the company's warehouse in Makata industrial area," said Mayawo.

"The matter was reported at Ndirande police by one of the company's investigators, but it was against unknown criminals until at a later time when we managed to arrest the suspects and recovery of the stolen transformer was made at Magalasi within Ndirande township."

The suspects will appear in court soon.

Pontimo hails from Jambo village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Gomani in Mchinji district, Paika comes from Wasi village, T/A Mabuka in Mulanje district while Semi hails from Katalo village, T/A Mkukula in Dowa district.

Escom has been, for the past years, subjected to vandalism and theft of power supplying equipments including transformers, a development that has been affecting the operations of the institution.